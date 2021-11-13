PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.73

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.73 and last traded at $101.73, with a volume of 5054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.