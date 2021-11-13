Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $76.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,483,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,768,000 after acquiring an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

