Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CNC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $76.17.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
