Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells 7,360 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.22 and a 200-day moving average of $241.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Cummins by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

