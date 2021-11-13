The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 11,100 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
HSY stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.20. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
