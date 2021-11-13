The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 11,100 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HSY stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.20. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

