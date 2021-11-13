Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 23,220 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $144.29 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

