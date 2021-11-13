VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 11,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $236.05 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

