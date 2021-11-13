Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells 23,100 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

