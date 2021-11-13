SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 89,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.