Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 65,050 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,050 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $140,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $345.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average of $316.47. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $243.99 and a 52-week high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

