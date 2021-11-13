Colony Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

