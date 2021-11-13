Colony Group LLC Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.01 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.