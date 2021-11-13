AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $145.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

