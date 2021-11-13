AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.61 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

