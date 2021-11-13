AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

