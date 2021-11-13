AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

