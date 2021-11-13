Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,687 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CWT opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

