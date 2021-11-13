Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,340 shares of company stock worth $1,836,128. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

