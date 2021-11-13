AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

