Bank of America Corp DE Buys 315,991 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 963,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NOVA stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

