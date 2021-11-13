Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,191,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,516,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $36,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929,948 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.