Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $39,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MasTec by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

