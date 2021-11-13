Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,138 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 18.61% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $38,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,507,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000.

VLU stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $155.97.

