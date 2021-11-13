TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $37,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.