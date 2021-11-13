Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NKLA stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.