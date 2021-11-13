Desjardins Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$17.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.53.

ERF stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

