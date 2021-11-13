Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Gary Fisher Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) insider Gary Fisher sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.20 ($14.43), for a total transaction of A$40,400,000.00 ($28,857,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Objective’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

