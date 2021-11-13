Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $12,372,560.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,533.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,479.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,427.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

