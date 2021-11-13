PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $330.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.67. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

