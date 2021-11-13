California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $62.98 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.