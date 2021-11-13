California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 104.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

