Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 225 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ESNT opened at $46.38 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

