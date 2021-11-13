First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,446 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,113 shares of company stock worth $3,647,283. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MATX opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

