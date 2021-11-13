Raymond James Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $9.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

UP opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

