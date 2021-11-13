Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

