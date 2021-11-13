AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman Sells 111,300 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 111,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,492,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

