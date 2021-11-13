Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price at $31.37

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ITMR opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

