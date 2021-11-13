Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective upped by BWS Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

