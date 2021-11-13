First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

