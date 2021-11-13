OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

OCX opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $10,899,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in OncoCyte by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

