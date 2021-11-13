AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $35.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMK opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

