AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $35.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of AMK opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13.
In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
