Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 454.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

