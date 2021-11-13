Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 279,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Continental Resources worth $40,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

