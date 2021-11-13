Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 235.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $295.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.85 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

