Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 57,689 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Orange were worth $40,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

