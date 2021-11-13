Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.