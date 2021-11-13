Amalgamated Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.