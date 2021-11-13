Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 404.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

