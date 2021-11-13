Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 367.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of InterDigital worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in InterDigital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

