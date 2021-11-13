Morgan Stanley Purchases 309,372 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

