Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $120,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

